Delhi airport to resume flight operations from Terminal 1 after 18 months

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has announced that the operations at Terminal 1 will resume on October 31 after being shut for almost 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has decided to resume flight operations from Terminal-1. "Stringent cleanliness protocol and social distancing measures are in place," DIAL said on Friday.

The T1 terminal did not handle any flights since March 25, 2020, when scheduled domestic flights were suspended for a two-month period due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The Delhi airport authority has encouraged passengers to use the e-boarding scanners for entry to security and frisking entry points.

Operations at Terminal 1 will resume with the pre-Covid operators, that is IndiGo and SpiceJet and the first flight after the reopening would be an Indigo flight which will depart for Mumbai at 1:05 am.

DIAL has said it has ensured all safety measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 as directed by the Government of India.

"With the resumption of the third terminal, Delhi Airport will be fully functional. We would like to assure passengers that at Delhi airport, they would be in a safe and healthy environment," said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL.

Flights flying in and out of Delhi have been running from Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 so far after the operations began in July 2021.

The Delhi airport authorities have further said that 6 kiosks will be available for passengers to do web check-in before entering the terminal.