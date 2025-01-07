Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport as engine shuts mid-air

An Air India flight headed to Delhi made an emergency landing on Sunday evening after experiencing an engine failure mid-air. Flight 2820, which departed from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru around 7 PM, returned approximately one hour later after circling the city.

Sources reported that the incident occurred on the evening of January 5. While technical details about the engine failure were not disclosed, officials confirmed that all passengers aboard the flight were safe and there were no reports of any injuries.

Emergency protocols were quickly activated, ensuring the safe return of the aircraft to the airport without any further incidents. The airline is expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the technical issues surrounding the flight.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow

(With PTI inputs)