Nectar Lifesciences share buyback lifts stock 16% today; key details

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd on Thursday soared 18 per cent in Thursday's trade after the smallcap company board okayed a share buyback plan, where it showed its intent to buy back Rs 81 crore shares at a price of Rs 27 apiece, comprising 3,00,00,000 fully paid up equity shares. The announced buyback represents up to 13.38 per cent of the total number of equity shares in the existing total paid-up equity share capital of the company.

Advertisement

Promoters, who held 44.91 per cent stake in the company at the end of September quarter, showed no intent to participate in the share buyback. The company has fixed December 24 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for buyback of equity shares.

Against a previous close of Rs 17.92 apiece, shares of Nectar Lifesciences climbed 18.24 per cent to hit a high of Rs 21.19 apiece. The buyback is announced at a time when the scrip has fallen 48 per cent of its value in 2025 so far against a 2 per cent drop in the BSE Healthcare index during the same period.

Nectar Lifesciences said buyback size does not exceed 10 per cent of the total paid-up equity capital and free reserves of the company on a standalone and consolidated basis, based on audited financial statements of the company for the year ended on March 31, 2025.

Advertisement

"The buy back is proposed to be made from all equity shareholders of the company excluding promoters, members of promoter group, as on the record date on a proportionate basis through the “Tender Offer” route in accordance and consonance with the provisions contained in the Companies Act, 2013 (“Act”) and the SEBI (Buy Back of Securities) Regulations," the company said.

Post share buyback, promoter stake in the company would jump to 51.84 per cent while public holding in the company would drop to 48.16 per cent from 55.09 per cent.

Meanhile, the company announced the appointment of Sushil Kapoor as an additional director from December 4, 2025, till next general meeting or postal ballot process. He has also been made the Wholetime Director designated as Director (Finance) of the company for a period of three years with effect from December 4, 2025.