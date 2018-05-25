Delta Air Lines to return to India with its non-stop Mumbai-New York flights

Top American airline, Delta Air Lines would resume its services in India with non-stop flights between New York and Mumbai. Delta that was earlier operating in the country had to bow out of the Indian market in 2009 due to the impact of government-subsidised Middle Eastern airlines. The American airline had even blamed its Middle Eastern counterparts in a statement for rendering it unviable to operate in parts of Asia.

"It is exciting to be able to announce Delta's return to India from the US as part of our vision to expand Delta's reach internationally," said Delta CEO Ed Bastian, as mentioned in a report in Financial Express. The announcement comes after the governments of United Arab Emirates, Qatar and USA announced an agreement dealing with government subsidies provided to state-owned carriers in these countries.







The new framework allows Delta to return to destinations like India that have been impacted by government-subsidised Middle Eastern airlines. The service is likely to resume next year, depending on government approvals. Complete schedule and details are likely to be announced later this year.







In a statement, Bastian said that they are looking to provide Indian and American customers with their "famously reliable, customer-focused service operated by the best employees in the industry".







The airlines also said that it would expand its marketing relationship with Jet Airways to provide passengers in the NY-Mumbai flight seamless connection to other destinations within India.







As of now, the only airlines operating non-stop flights between the two countries are Air India and United Airlines.