DGCA de-registers all 54 of GoFirst's planes after Delhi HC order

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has deregistered all 54 planes of GoFirst after the Delhi High Court's order.

The court had directed that all maintenance tasks in respect of the aircraft will be undertaken by the lessors and all their authorised representatives up to and until the time the aircraft are de-registered and exported, in pursuance of Rule 32A of the Aircraft Rules.

In its bankruptcy filing, GoFirst had blamed had its financial crunch on “faulty” engines of US-based Pratt & Whitney, claiming it was forced to ground 28 of its 56 planes. The grounded airline reportedly owes its creditors over Rs 6,200 crore.

GoFirst lessors on October 5 last year had requested the high court for deregistration of the aircraft in light of the October 3 notification by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) that exempted aircraft, engines, and airframes from a moratorium under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on April 8 gave another 60-day extension to Go First to complete its insolvency process, which was the third extension sought by GoFirst.

Sharjah-based aviation company Sky One and SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh along with Busy Bee Airways, owned by Nishant Pitti of EaseMyTrip, are the two bidders for the airline.