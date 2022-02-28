DGCA extends ban on international flights till further notice

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced that scheduled international passenger flights shall continue to remain suspended till further notice. The DGCA further said that international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it shall remain exempt. The flights under air bubble arrangement shall also remain unaffected, as per the DGCA circular dated February 28.



“In partial modification of circular dated 26-11-2021, the competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till further orders. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flight specifically approved by DGCA,” the circular read.

In January, the DGCA extended the ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India till 11:59 hours on February 28. “In partial modification of circular dated 26-11-2021, the competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 28th February 2022,” the DGCA circular dated January 19 read.



The DGCA had announced on November 26 last year that India will resume scheduled international passenger flights from December 15, 2021. Just a day later, PM Narendra Modi had asked the Civil Aviation Ministry and the DGCA to review its decision due to Omicron concerns. Following this, the DGCA revoked its November 26 decision but it did not state categorically as to how long the suspension of scheduled international flights will last.



