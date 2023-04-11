DGCA issues advisory to airlines, reiterates norms to deal with unruly passengers

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday issued an advisory to airlines reiterating the existing provisions in place to deal with unruly passengers. The advisory came on the day when a male passenger was deboarded by Air India from a Delhi-London flight for causing physical harm to two cabin crew members. This was just one of the most-recent cases and there have been many such incidents reported in the past.

In its advisory, the regulator said there are provisions under the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) for action to be taken by the airline to deal with unruly passengers.

Besides, it said the responsibilities of pilots, cabin crew members and the director of inflight services are also mentioned in the CAR.

DGCA said that in the recent past, it has noticed a few incidents such as smoking in aircraft, consumption of alcoholic beverages resulting in unruly behaviour, altercations between passengers and sometimes inappropriate touching or sexual harassment by the passengers onboard an aircraft during the flight, wherein "post holders, pilots and cabin crew members have failed to take appropriate actions".

"Such incidents have the potential of compromising the safety of aircraft operations," the DGCA said.

The watchdog advised the heads of operations of all airlines to sensitise their pilots, cabin crew and post holders on handling of unruly passengers through appropriate means.

The advisory said that the measures can be "not limited to a training programme for ensuring effective monitoring, maintenance of good order and discipline on board the aircraft so that safety of aircraft operations is not jeopardised in any manner".

DGCA regulations provide for classifying unruly passenger behaviour into three levels and such people can face flying bans for varying periods.

Unruly behaviour such as physical gestures, verbal harassment and unruly inebriation are classified as Level 1 while physically abusive behaviour like pushing, kicking or sexual harassment will be classified as Level 2.

Life-threatening behaviour such as damage to aircraft operating systems, physical violence like choking and murderous assault will be considered as Level 3.

On the basis of these levels, an internal committee set up by the airline concerned can decide on the duration for which an unruly passenger can be banned from flying.

