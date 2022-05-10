DGCA says 9 pilots, 32 cabin crew failed breath analyser tests in last 4 months

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday cracked down on on flight crew failing breath analyser (BA) tests before boarding a flight.

In a notification, the aviation regulator stated that during the period of four months commencing from 1st January 2022, it carried out 48 enforcements actions for the violations of the various requirements of the regulation regarding testing of crew for the consumption of the alcohol.

During this period, nine pilots and thirty-two cabin crew members were found BA positive. Out of these, two pilots and two cabin crew have been suspended for a period of three years for being positive for the second time. The remaining thirty-seven crew members were suspended for period of three months for being tested BA positive for the first time.

Graphic credit: Mohsin Shaikh

DGCA also stated that other enforcement actions were related to missing BA test or not furnishing the declaration.

The DGCA had stated last month that airlines must ensure that 50 per cent of their cockpit and cabin-crew members are subjected to pre-flight alcohol tests on a daily basis.

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, all crew members were required to undergo pre-flight alcohol tests. When the pandemic struck, the tests were suspended for a couple of months. Subsequently, the tests were resumed but for only a small percentage of crew members.