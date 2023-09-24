'Don’t have power or authority’: DGCA says it can’t interfere in Akasa Air’s pilot dispute

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that was earlier accused by Akasa Air of inaction when 43 of the airline’s pilots quit abruptly, said that it has ruled out intervening in the dispute between the parties. Akasa Air had earlier said in a legal filing that DGCA’s non-intervention has caused the airline "significant financial and operational hardship".

The airline’s accusations come after over 40 pilots of the newly-launched airline quit without serving their notice period. Akasa Air has sued some of these pilots. Indian rules mandates pilots to serve a notice period of 6-12 months, which some pilot organisations are challenging in the court.

According to a Reuters report, the DGCA, in a filing on September 22 at the Delhi High Court stated that Akasa Air’s plea should be thrown out as the regulator is unable to interfere in the matter. The DGCA "does not have any power or delegated authority to interfere in any employment contract," it said.

The airline had also said previously that it was in discussion with the DGCA.

As per the airline, the pilot resignations caused them to cancel over 630 flights in August, as estimated 18 per cent of the 3,500 flights it operates in a month.

DGCA, in its court filing, denied Akasa "provided any documents or reasons" in respect to the cancellation of flights due to pilot exits. It said that only 1.17 per cent of Akasa Air’s flights were cancelled in August.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Indian Pilots said that Akasa Air’s flight cancellation numbers were unsubstantiated and that DGCA cannot interfere in the dispute. It also stated that mass resignations are an indication of employee discontent.

(With Reuters inputs)

