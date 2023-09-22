Akasa Air pilot crisis: Airline accuses DGCA of inaction, causing it ‘financial, operational hardship

Newly launched airline Akasa Air has accused aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of causing it great harm. The airline said the regulator caused it "significant financial and operational hardship" by not intervening to stop pilots – 43 of them – from abruptly quitting.

According to a Reuters report, Akasa Air in a 265-page legal filing made on September 14 accused DGCA of “unwilling to take any action” resulting in the "significant financial and operational hardship" as well as "reputational loss".

Around 43 pilots quit the airline without serving their notice, which led Akasa Air to cancel around 18 per cent of its 3,500 monthly flights – over 600 flights – in August. Akasa is also suing some of these pilots for violating the contract. Indian regulations mandate a notice period of 6-12 months for pilots which is being challenged in court by some pilot organisations.

The airline stated that DGCA’s inaction has a "cascading effect on the stability" of the Indian aviation sector. An Akasa spokesperson said that the airline was in discussion with the DGCA on the matter. DGCA will present its response at a hearing on Friday, the report mentioned.

The filings showed that before going to court, Akasa wrote to Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and said that these sudden resignations would encourage foreign airlines to resort to similar poaching practices. Considering there is a shortage of pilots globally, India would soon feel the impact of these practices.

The airline had also told the court that it had to resort to alternate bookings for passengers whose flights were cancelled. It said it was “absurd” that Akasa was buying tickets from airlines that are poaching its pilots.

