‘Double engine govt giving UP its due’: PM Modi at Jewar airport foundation stone laying ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Jewar airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. The upcoming Jewar airport in Noida will have 5 runways and 2 terminals. The airport will be spread over 1,334 hectares of land and will have a capacity to serve 1.2 crore passengers annually in the first phase.

The event, which witnessed huge crowds, was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at Jewar. “Noida International Airport will serve as the logistic gateway of north India,” the Prime Minister said during the foundation stone laying ceremony.

He added that the Jewar airport will house a 40 acre-facility for maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft and will provide employment to hundreds of youths. PM Modi also attacked the previous governments for ignoring the development of western Uttar Pradesh.

“For the first time after India’s Independence, this double-engine government giving Uttar Pradesh its due. Earlier, UP would be criticised for bad roads, poor infrastructure, mafia, etc. Previous governments kept UP poor. Today, the state is making its mark on the global stage,” the Prime Minister underscored.

The Noida International Airport will act as a multi-modal connectivity hub and create employment opportunities for more than 1 lakh people, as per Scindia. He added said that Uttar Pradesh will soon have 17 airports including one international airport at Ayodhya.

The upcoming airport at Jewar will be a net-zero carbon emission airport and will be operational by September-October 2024, according to Noida International Airport COO Kiran Jain. She also said that the design of the airport is focused on passenger convenience and that the processes at the airport will be digitally enabled.

