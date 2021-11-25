PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Jewar airport in Noida today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport in Jewar located in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar today at 1 pm. Over 2.5 lakh people are expected to attend the event.

Tomorrow, 25th November is a major day for India’s and Uttar Pradesh’s strides in infra creation. At 1 PM, the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost commerce, connectivity and tourism. https://t.co/8sSa8R1aFl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2021

Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said the Prime Minister has been monitoring this project personally. Bansal added once the final phase will be completed between 2040-2050, the capacity of the airport will be to handle 70 million passengers annually.

The airport is being developed at a cost of Rs 10,050 crore and is spread over more than 1,300 hectares of land. First phase of the airport, expected to be completed by 2024, will have a capacity to serve 1.2 crore passengers a year. The first phase of the airport will be executed by Zurich International Airport AG as concessionaire. Groundwork for the first phase -- land acquisition and rehabilitation of the affected families has been completed.

This airport will be the second international airport to come up in the Delhi-NCR region after the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. It will serve people from Agra, Aligarh, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and neighboring cities. Besides, the airport will also serve as “logistics gateway of northern India” as it is the first airport in India to be conceptualised with an integrated multi modal cargo hub focused on reducing total cost and time for logistics.

Dedicated cargo terminal will have a capacity of 20 lakh metric tonne which will be later expanded to 80 lakh metric tonne. The airport has connectivity with Yamuna Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the planned Delhi-Varanasi High Speed Rail among others.

Jewar airport will house a state-of-art Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling (MRO) Service focused on low operating costs and fast transfer process for passengers. This airport will also introduce a swing aircraft stand concept which will provide airlines the flexibility to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flights from the same contact stand.

“Through facilitating seamless movement of industrial products, the airport will play a crucial role in helping the region attract huge investments, boost rapid industrial growth, and enable reach of local products to national and international markets. This will bring new opportunities for numerous enterprises, and also create tremendous employment opportunities,” the PMO statement said.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told India Today that almost $2 billion worth of investments have already come in for Jewar and the Centre hopes that about Rs 60,000 crore of investments and production coupled with 1 lakh employment opportunities from Jewar.

This will also be India’s first net zero emissions airport and has earmarked dedicated land to be developed as forest park using trees from the project site. NIA will preserve all native species and be nature positive throughout the development of the airport.

