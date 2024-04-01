Flight passengers can now exit through departure gates in case of long delays: BCAS

Aviation security watchdog, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), has issued new guidelines in case of long delays. The latest directive came on March 30 and is now in force. The directive has come against rising cases of flight delays and congestion at airports, resulting in passengers getting stuck in aircraft after boarding for long hours.

BCAS Director General Zulfiquar Hasan said that the guidelines would ensure ‘less harassment’

for passengers.

As per the BCAS directives, passengers will now be permitted to exit through the departure gate of the airport in case of long delays and other emergencies after boarding.

Hasan clarified that airport operators have to make arrangements for the infrastructure, including for screening, for implementing the guidelines. A decision on deboarding the passengers would be taken by the airlines and security agencies concerned.

Hasan had earlier stated that BCAS is taking steps to deal with the ‘unwelcome’ congestion at airports. The agency has established optimum standards and developed tools to combat the issue. In order to enhance the passenger experience, they will also implement smart security lanes. Hasan indicated that full-body scanners are expected to be operational at Bangalore airport this month. Furthermore, these scanners will gradually be introduced at airports with an annual passenger traffic exceeding 5 million. BCAS and other authorities are taking various measures to manage the increasing air traffic and consequent congestion at airports.

The directive comes after BCAS slapped fines amounting to Rs 1.80 crore on January 17 on IndiGo and Mumbai airport operator MIAL over the incident of passengers having food on the airport tarmac.

In February, the BCAS directed seven scheduled airlines to ensure timely arrival of baggage at airports after landing of aircraft. The directive had come against the backdrop of complaints of delay in passengers getting their baggage after arrival of flights.