Flight tickets to get expensive from next month; here's why

Flight tickets are likely to get more from next month for domestic as well as international passengers as aviation security fee has gone up. The Civil Aviation Ministry has increased the aviation security fee (ASF) for domestic as well as international passengers.

After an increase of Rs 10, ASF now amounts to Rs 160 for domestic passengers and Rs 389, instead of the earlier Rs 363.

The aviation security fee is passed on to the passengers by airlines that owe the amount to the government. The ASF is used to ensure security arrangements at airports across the country. The ASF was last hiked by the government in July 2019. The security fee was then increased to Rs 150 from the earlier Rs 130 for domestic passengers and to Rs 363 from the earlier Rs 243.

Aviation sector is one of the most severely impacted sectors amid the coronavirus pandemic. Travel restrictions within countries and beyond impacted the aviation sector leading many airlines to reduce their staff and cut salaries.

While India resumed domestic flights on May 25, average occupancy has not moved beyond 50-60 per cent.

Separately, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started a special safety audit of Indian airlines, following the Kozhikode plane crash that led to the death of 18 people. "All Indian airlines will undergo the special safety audit that has begun. In the first phase, we are auditing SpiceJet and Air India," the DGCA official said. All airports in India that receive heavy rain during the monsoon season are undergoing this safety audit.

