Former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci named Air India CEO, MD

Former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci has been named the MD and CEO of Air India by Tata Sons. This decision was taken on Monday following a board meeting, in the presence of ‘special invitee’ N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons. The appointment is subject to regulatory approvals, the company said.

Ayci was the Chairman of Turkish Airlines and was on its board before that. Born in Istanbul in 1971, Ayci was an alumnus of Bilkent University’s Department of Political Science and Public Administration in 1994. In 1995, he was a research stay in political science at Leeds University in the UK, after which he completed an International Relations Master’s program at the Marmara University in Istanbul in 1997.

The new CEO and MD will resume his responsibilities on or before April 1.

Ilker Ayci called Air India an ‘iconic airline’ and said that he was honoured to lead the carrier and join the Tata Group. “Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilise the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality,” he said.

N Chandrasekaran said, “Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there. We are delighted to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group where he would lead Air India into the new era.”

Tata Group took over the airline on January 27. DIPAM secretary had stated that the new owners of Air India are Talace and that the entire amount of Rs 2,700 crore has been received by the government. "We have transferred shares. Entire Rs 15,300 crore of debt which was to be retained, that has also been accepted," he further said.

Following the completion of the process, the conglomerate had said, "The Tata Group would like to acknowledge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to reforms and faith in India's entrepreneurship spirit, which made this historic transition possible. Our Prime Minister has in action demonstrated what his commitment to 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' means."

