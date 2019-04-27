GoAir Bengaluru-Delhi flight diverts to Nagpur due to technical glitch

A GoAir plane, carrying 151 passengers, to the national capital was diverted to Nagpur due to a "technical glitch" in the pressurisation system, according to the airline.

The A320 ceo aircraft was flying from Bengaluru Friday.

In a statement, the airline said flight G8-7001 was diverted to Nagpur after the pilot "suspected a technical glitch on the pressurisation system" and that the aircraft had a normal landing.

The airline also said the 151 passengers were provided with refreshments, dinner and options for accommodating on alternate GoAir flights or full refund.

