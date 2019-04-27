scorecardresearch
GoAir Bengaluru-Delhi flight diverts to Nagpur due to technical glitch

The airline also said the 151 passengers were provided with refreshments, dinner and options for accommodating on alternate GoAir flights or full refund

A GoAir plane, carrying 151 passengers, to the national capital was diverted to Nagpur due to a "technical glitch" in the pressurisation system, according to the airline.

The A320 ceo aircraft was flying from Bengaluru Friday.

In a statement, the airline said flight G8-7001 was diverted to Nagpur after the pilot "suspected a technical glitch on the pressurisation system" and that the aircraft had a normal landing.

The airline also said the 151 passengers were provided with refreshments, dinner and options for accommodating on alternate GoAir flights or full refund.

