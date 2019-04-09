Go Air offers international connecting flights for as low as Rs 7,000; check out details

International carrier Go Air is offering connecting flights on domestic and international routes at an all-inclusive price of Rs 2,765 and Rs 7,000, respectively. The tickets can be booked until April 10, 2019. The discounts are offered on various destinations, including Ahmedabad-Kolkata-Patna, Phuket-Bengaluru-Goa, Delhi-Hyderabad-Kochi, Chandigarh-Ahmedabad-Pune, Male-Bengaluru-Nagpur, among others.

The budget carrier is offering tickets for as low as Rs 2,765 on Guwahati-Kolkata-Hyderabad route, while the lowest price on international connecting flights can be availed on the Male-Bengaluru-Nagpur route, at an all-inclusive ticket price of Rs 7,000.

Recently, the airlines had also announced a limited-period, low fare offer to passengers enabling them to travel domestically for flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,415. Under this travel deal, the lowest domestic air travel was priced (inclusive of all taxes) at Rs 1,415 operating from Bengaluru to Kannur whereas the highest price (including taxes) for a domestic destination was Rs 3,057, operating from Hyderabad to Kannur.

The passengers can visit the official website of the carrier for more information on functional offers.

Indian aviation watchdog DGCA has "requested" the airlines to bring the "immediate and medium-term plan" tomorrow to augment the number of flights, which will be over and above the flights approved for the summer schedule, as airfares continue to rise, reported PTI.

"With the grounding of the 737 Max aircraft and the continuing cancellation of flights by Jet Airways, the airfares have been rising. Therefore, the DGCA has been meeting with the airlines continuously so that they augment the additional capacity, which would be over and above the flights approved for the summer schedule," the news agency quoted a senior government official as saying.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Jet Airways sale: Nobody interested in buying lenders' stake on Day 1

Also read: Is Jet Airways inching towards bankruptcy court for a resolution?