India, Singapore to resume commercial flights from Nov 29

India and Singapore have agreed to resume commercial flights from the end of the month. The Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) programme between the countries will allow quarantine-free travel. Six flights from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai will resume from November 29.

Under the VTL, short-term and long-term visitors to Singapore will have to apply for the Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP). Applications for VTP will start from November 22 at 6 pm, Singapore time. If you are applying for the pass, then you will be able to apply only after 6 pm Singapore time, which would be 3:30 pm IST.

However, fully vaccinated Singapore citizens and permanent residents as well as children aged 12 and below need not apply for the VTP.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said in a statement that short-term visitors and long-term pass holders who meet the requirements of the VTL, will receive a VTP.

Travellers looking to enter Singapore from November 29 to January 21, 2022, can apply once the VTP window opens. However, those who are planning to go to Singapore after December 1 have been urged to apply after November 24.

VTP applicants must provide details of passport, digital proof of vaccination, and address in Singapore for self-isolation pending the results of their on-arrival COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

All VTL travellers must take two COVID-19 tests -- one within two days before departure to Singapore with a negative test result, and the other on-arrival PCR test at Changi Airport and remain self-isolated until their test result is confirmed to be negative.

Children aged 2 years and below in the calendar year are not required to take the tests.

Apart from the six VTL flights, airlines can operate non-VTL flights too but travellers will be subjected to the current public health requirements based on the Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH)’s border measures.

