India's aircraft demand to be around 2,210 over next 20 years

India will require 2,210 new aircraft over the next 20 years, according to Airbus’ latest India Market Forecast. The fleet could comprise 1,770 new small and 440 medium and large aircraft.

The forecast stated that viewing India's growing population, the passenger traffic in India will grow at 6.2 per cent per annum by 2040, the fastest among the major economies and well above the global average of 3.9 per cent. India will require 34,000 additional pilots and 45,000 technicians by 2040.

On international routes, India has only about 1/10th of the widebody fleet installed in similar markets, depriving homegrown carriers of a larger share of the profitable long-haul routes now dominated by foreign airlines.

Remi Maillard, President and MD, Airbus India & South Asia said, “We have seen India’s domestic market develop strongly with our flagship A320 aircraft. It is time now for Indian carriers to unlock the potential of international travel in and out of India, leveraging the country’s demographic, economic and geographic dividends."

"There must now be a refleeting and rethinking about future-oriented solutions with technology that paves the way for sustainable long-range travel. The A350 is the perfect solution for that,” Maillard added.

Airbus will deliver more than one aircraft to India every week for the next 10 years, the company statement read.

To cater to the growing aviation industry, India will require an additional 34,000 pilots and 45,000 technicians by 2040, Airbus report claimed.



