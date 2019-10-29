IndiGo close to placing record order for 300 Airbus planes

Indian budget airline IndiGo is close to placing a near-record order for over 300 Airbus A320neo-family jets worth at least $33 billion at notional catalogue prices to cement its position as India's largest carrier by market share.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters that IndiGo, part of InterGlobe Aviation, was putting the finishing touches to an order that would include Airbus's newest jet, a long-range version of the single-aisle A320 type called A321XLR.

IndiGo did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. On Monday, a spokeswoman said there were no plans on the order front "as of now". Airbus declined to comment.

Also read: Fix Pratt & Whitney engine issue in 15 days or get grounded: DGCA tells IndiGo

Also read: IndiGo posts net loss of Rs 1,062 crore in Q2 due to high maintenance cost

Also read: IndiGo promoters' spat: Rahul Bhatia files arbitration request against Rakesh Gangwal in London court