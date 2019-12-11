IndiGo Delhi-Hyderabad flight turns around after mid-air technical alert

An IndiGo A320 aircraft flying from Delhi to Hyderabad had to return after the pilot received a caution advisory mid-air regarding a technical glitch. Following standard procedure, IndiGo flight 6E-552 was turned back to Delhi airport for further inspection.

"IndiGo A320 (6E-552) operating Delhi to Hyderabad had a caution message during flight. Taking the precautionary message, pilot followed the standard operating procedure. Aircraft returned to Delhi for further inspection," the airline said in a statement.

In November, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had asked IndiGo to replace all unmodified Pratt and Whitney engines on its 97 Airbus A320neo family aircraft by January 31 or face grounding of planes. The airline had called this development as one of the "revenue headwinds" of 2019-20, and said it is "likely to have an impact on future capacity".

ALSO READ: DGCA mounts pressure on IndiGo over Pratt and Whitney engine issue

The Pratt and Whitney engine-powered A320neo planes in the fleets of IndiGo and GoAir have been facing glitches both mid-air and on-ground since their induction way back in 2016. On Tuesday, an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Coimbatore, carrying 147 passengers including former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, suffered a technical glitch hours before take-off.

Another IndiGo flight, an Airbus A320neo aircraft powered by a Pratt and Whitney engine, from Chennai to Hyderabad suffered engine troubles after arriving at its destination and was taken off service for necessary maintenance.

ALSO READ: IndiGo flight suffers heavy engine vibration, returns to Mumbai after take off