IndiGo offers domestic tickets for as low as Rs 999, international for Rs 3,199

Budget carrier IndiGo is offering domestic air tickets for as low as Rs 999 and international ones for Rs 3,199. The airline, which is offering all-inclusive discounted flight tickets, has already kicked off its four-day sale beginning today.

A domestic one-way ticket from Delhi to Jaipur can be booked for Rs 999. A one-way international flight ticket from Kolkata to Dhaka can be booked for Rs 3,199.

Customers are required to book tickets before September 6 for the travel period between September 18 and March 30 next year. Around one million seats are up for grabs under IndiGo's latest sale. It is also the second such sale in as many months when IndiGo has offered discounts on about a million seats.

"We are delighted to announce this four-day festive sale across our network, effective from September 3 till September 6, 2018. We are sure customers will quickly grab the seats we have available, starting at fares as low as Rs 999," IndiGo's chief commercial officer William Boulter said.

While customers can book domestic flights starting as low as Rs 999, international flights can be booked at Rs 3,199. Customers can also opt for SuperCash facility that will offer 20% discount (Rs 600) if the payment is made through MobiKwik wallet on the IndiGo website or mobile app.

These discounts will be kicked in only if bookings are made 15 days prior to the date of flight departure and the date of travel should be no later than March 30 next year.

The Gurugram-headquartered airline had recorded a dip in net profit of 96.6 per cent to Rs 27.8 crore in the June quarter. The airline had attributed this fall in profit to adverse impact of foreign exchange and high fuel prices.