IndiGo passenger finds screw in spinach corn cheese sandwich, netizens react

In a shocking incident, an IndiGo passenger said that he discovered a screw inside the spinach and corn cheese sandwich he was served on a Bengaluru-Chennai flight. He said he was served a spinach and corn cheese sandwich on the flight on February 1.

The passenger, however, opened the sandwich only after deboarding the flight. He also posted pictures of the half-eaten sandwich wrapped with the IndiGo logo.

The passenger shared his experience on Reddit and wrote: "When travelling in IndiGo recenrly on 01/02/24 from BNG to Chennai, I got a screw in my sandwich. When I urged for an apology from the airlines end, they came back with the response that once consumed it post flight it couldn't be found legible!!! How should I approach this so IndiGo can at least respond."

Soon after the Reddit post garnered traction, users suggested the flyer to raise a complaint with the consumer court and food safety regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

A user said: "Demand a hefty compensation from them. Also register a case in consumer court. Indigo is doing anything these days and they think they can get away with this!"

Another user said: "If they aren't responding back properly. You can raise a complaint in consumer court on it! It's not a daunting process like normal courts. They might ask you to appear for a hearing to ask about your version and they should be present too. And it will be closed at max in 2 hearings!"

"Not just consumer court. Can include FSSAI too for the food served if that is applicable. They have a dedicated 24x7 helpline too," a user said under the Reddit post.

"Indigo is just going downhill day by day. First the flight experience has gone terrible. Second iron rich sandwich. OUTRAGEOUS I SAY! OUTRAGEOUS," another user said.

"So that’s where missing boeing nuts are… But in all seriousness this is very risky what if a child ingested that.. Airlines are whores of india they go unchecked with numerous complaints. You can do everything but shit wont happen if it America you’d be a millionaire," a user noted.

Commenting on the incident, IndiGo said that its on-flight meals are sourced from reputable and highly regarded caterers to maintain the highest standards of quality and hygiene.

"Our in-flight meals are sourced from reputable and highly regarded caterers to maintain the highest standards of quality and hygiene. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passenger and remain committed to providing the best possible in-flight experience and ensuring compliance with all food and hygiene standards," the airline was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

This, however, is not the first time that IndiGo was flagged for issues with in-flight food. On December 29 last year, a worm was found in a sandwich served onboard a Delhi-Mumbai flight. Following this, food safety regulator issued a show cause notice to IndiGo for serving unsafe food to a passenger.

Weeks later, the FSSAI convened a meeting with leading flight caterers and airlines to evaluate and enhance existing food safety protocols within the aviation industry.

Food safety regulator asked airlines and flight caterers to comply with its food safety regulations. It also asked airlines and flight caterers to provide information about items served to passengers with proper labelling.

(With PTI inputs)

