Jeh Wadia steps down as GoAir MD, to continue as promoter

Wadia group-owned no-frills airline GoAir on Monday announced that its managing director Jeh Wadia has stepped down from the position. The airline, however, said that Wadia will continue as a promoter.

It also announced the appointment of aviation industry veteran Ben Baldanz as vice chairman at the carrier. Baldanza has been an advisor to the company since 2018 and director since 2019. The appointment of Baldanza is a part of GoAir's long-term plans as it looks into the next phase of growth, the airline said in a release.

Baldanza as vice chairman will now work directly with the management team, comprising Kaushik Khona, chief executive officer, and Pankaj Chaturvedi, chief financial officer, in the next growth phase of GoAir into making it India's first ultra low-cost carrier, it added. Jeh Wadia, part of the promoter family, has stepped down from his position of managing director while continuing as a promoter, GoAir said.

"We are happy that Ben has accepted the position of vice chairman. His experience in creating the first ULCC in the US, turning it profitable and successfully leading its IPO are of great value, as GoAir embarks on the next phase of its growth journey," said Nusli Wadia, Chairman, GoAir.

