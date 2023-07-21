scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Aviation
Jet Airways announces appointment of two directors, CFO

Feedback

Jet Airways announces appointment of two directors, CFO

Sundaram Ramesh has been appointed as a Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer, Gautam Acharya as a Whole-Time Director and Rajesh Prasad as a Non-Executive Director, according to a regulatory filing.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The appointments, with effect from Thursday, have been approved by the airline's Monitoring Committee. The appointments, with effect from Thursday, have been approved by the airline's Monitoring Committee.
SUMMARY
  • Grounded Jet Airways on July 20 announced the appointment of two whole-time directors and a non-executive director
  • As per the regulatory filing, Sundaram Ramesh has been appointed as a Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer, Gautam Acharya as a Whole-Time Director and Rajesh Prasad as a Non-Executive Director
  • The appointments, with effect from Thursday, have been approved by the airline's Monitoring Committee

Grounded Jet Airways on July 20 announced the appointment of two whole-time directors and a non-executive director. As per the regulatory filing, Sundaram Ramesh has been appointed as a Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer, Gautam Acharya as a Whole-Time Director and Rajesh Prasad as a Non-Executive Director.

The appointments, with effect from Thursday, have been approved by the airline's Monitoring Committee.

The appointments have been made "for the purpose of ensuring compliance with applicable laws, to execute and make filings with the Registrar of Companies and assist in implementation of the resolution plan", as per the filing.

Ramesh has more than 40 years experience in finance, accounts and taxation, custom, among other areas. Prasad, who has around 40 years of diversified experience, had joined Jet Airways in July 2018 as its Chief Strategy Officer and played an important role in the resolution process working alongside the Resolution Professional.

While Acharya is an aviation professional having specialised in commercial aviation for the last 20 years, the filing said. His work experience spans three continents, having worked in Canada, the UK, Sweden, Hong Kong and India. For the last 15 years he has been with Jet Airways (India) Limited and has managed multiple portfolios ranging from aircraft leasing and contracts to regulatory affairs to law.

After flying for more than 25 years, the once-storied Jet Airways stopped flying in April 2019 due to financial woes. Later, it went into an insolvency resolution process and the Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) emerged as the winning bidder.

The consortium's resolution plan was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June 2021. However, the ownership transfer process has been facing headwinds for long.

In April this year, Jet Airways' CEO-Designate Sanjiv Kapoor had quit and it followed a string of senior executives leaving the grounded carrier.

Also Read: India's rising airfares: Aviation sector needs to address systemic issues to control prices

Published on: Jul 21, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement