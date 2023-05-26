scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Aviation
Jet Airways case: NCLAT grants Jalan Kalrock Consortium more time to pay dues to SBI

Feedback

Jet Airways case: NCLAT grants Jalan Kalrock Consortium more time to pay dues to SBI

NCLAT was hearing consortium's plea seeking to restrain lead lender SBI from encashing performance bank guarantees worth Rs 150 crore

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
NCLAT was hearing consortium's plea seeking to restrain lead lender SBI from encashing performance bank guarantees worth Rs 150 crore NCLAT was hearing consortium's plea seeking to restrain lead lender SBI from encashing performance bank guarantees worth Rs 150 crore

In the Jet Airways case, appellate tribunal NCLAT on Friday gave winning bidder Jalan Kalrock Consortium more time to pay dues to SBI.

NCLAT was hearing consortium's plea seeking to restrain lead lender SBI from encashing performance bank guarantees worth Rs 150 crore.

Debt-ridden Jet Airways, which flew for 25 years, shuttered operations on April 18, 2019. The insolvency resolution proceedings against the carrier began in June 2019 and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium in June 2021.

However, the plan is yet to be implemented, resulting in uncertainty over the future of the once-storied carrier.

Meanwhile, the validity of Jet Airways' Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) expired last week and there has been no word so far from the consortium on whether the airline has sought revalidation of the AOC.

Published on: May 26, 2023, 2:14 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement