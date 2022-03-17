Jet Airways services to resume soon: Jalan-Kalrock Consortium

The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, new promoters of the beleaguered Jet Airways, said on Thursday that the scheduled services of the airline will restart soon. The consortium, in a statement, stated that the "restart activities are progressing well".



"We are working closely with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on the approval process and timelines for proving flight, following which the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) of Jet Airways will be re-validated. The resumption of scheduled services will follow soon thereafter," the Jet team said.

"Restarting an airline is a complex exercise that must be done meticulously, in coordination with the Regulatory Authorities and we are well underway with the process. The timeline reflects the typical duration of an AOC process however we fully expect to have the proving flight and AOC well in advance of the filed timelines," the statement added.



The consortium, however, added that the extension of timeline (to revive the airline) has "nothing to do where aircraft is registered and deregistered of the cost of leasing."



It further stated that there is no regulatory requirement of taking an aircraft outside India for the purposes of re-registration.



The consortium added that it is working with multiple aircraft lessors as well as aircraft manufacturers to source aircraft that will be inducted into the Jet Airways' fleet over the next three to five years.