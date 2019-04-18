Jet Airways suspends operations; Swara Bhasker, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon thank airline

Jet Airways recently announced the suspension of its services and celebrities from the film industry, businessmen and sports fraternity have expressed sadness at the grounding of airlines. However, they also thanked Jet Airways for its 'excellent' services. The troubled carrier had its last flight on Tuesday night after it failed to get Rs 400 crore without additional collateral.

With deep sadness and a heavy heart we would like to share that, effective immediately, we will be suspending all our domestic and international flight operations.

As per The Economic Times, the airlines made a loss of Rs 21 crore daily and has at least Rs 15,000 crore of debt and dues.

As soon as the carrier announced the grounding of Jet, fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya was the first one to express his sympathies for the airline. He tweeted, "Why so many airlines have bitten the dust in India?"

Even though we were fierce competitors, my sympathies go out to Naresh and Neeta Goyal who built Jet Airways that India should be extremely proud of. Fine Airline providing vital connectivity and class service. Sad that so many Airlines have bitten the dust in India. Why ? Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) 16 April 2019

Tweets from the tinsel town started flooding the social media platform soon after. While actor Siddharth played on words and shared the lyrics of John Denver's song 'Leaving on a Jet Plane', Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing treatment in New York, expressed his gratitude towards Jet for serving its customers with utmost care and love.

My heartfelt wishes for the Jet Airways people. You have served us with utmost love and care. Thank you. Sorry for this chaos. All will be good! Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) 18 April 2019

Actor Anupam Kher thanked the airlines for its professionalism and service and wished that things change for the troubled carrier soon.

This is such a sad news. I really loved the professionalism, the service and the people of @jetairways. Hope things change for this airlines soon.

Jet Airways temporarily shuts down all operations https://t.co/NHJPwHjvuY Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) 17 April 2019

Actress-turned-politician Gul Panag, who is herself trained as a pilot, quoted her tweet from last year on 25 years completion of Jet and wished the airlines luck.

@jetairways .

Loved the experience. Always the Joy of Flying .

Heres wishing you all the best and hoping youre back soon. Good luck https://t.co/y8Z68BgmiM Gul Panag (@GulPanag) 17 April 2019

'Veere di Wedding' actress Swara Bhasker bid adieu to the airlines while hoping to see it fly back in skies again!

Will miss you @jetairways You were always my first choice for air travel! Your crew and on-board teams were so hospitable & warm! Will miss you.. hope you find a way to be back in the skies again! Adieu, fare thee well https://t.co/MlxZMnUbvH Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) 17 April 2019

Recently, actress Raveena Tandon also took to the social media platform praying for the airlines.

Just wishing that a miracle really saves @jetairways .Its been my preferred airline always , many of the staff and crew are friends . Prayers and best wishes to jet always . pic.twitter.com/zJq45Zp9PV Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) 14 April 2019

From the business world, Aloke Bajpai, founder and CEO of Ixigo, also thanked the airline for being the first to partner with his start-up. He also added that he will miss the 'imli' (tamarind) candies that were served on Jet flights.

Thanks @jetairways for being one of the first partners of @ixigo - hope to see them back in a new avatar soon. Will miss my imli candies till then. pic.twitter.com/NJXtQTrQpS Aloke Bajpai (@alokebajpai) 17 April 2019

Former cricketers Mohammed Azharuddin and Sanjay Manjrekar expressed sadness over not being able to see the airline fly again.

I have always loved flying with Jet Airways and Im saddened this day has come. So miss the good old days and their supportive staff. Really hoping and praying things turn around. #SaveJetAirways Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) 17 April 2019