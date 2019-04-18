scorecardresearch
Jet Airways suspends operations; Swara Bhasker, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon thank airline

The troubled carrier had its last flight on Tuesday night after it failed to get Rs 400 crore without additional collateral.

Jet Airways recently announced the suspension of its services and celebrities from the film industry, businessmen and sports fraternity have expressed sadness at the grounding of airlines. However, they also thanked Jet Airways for its 'excellent' services. The troubled carrier had its last flight on Tuesday night after it failed to get Rs 400 crore without additional collateral.

With deep sadness and a heavy heart we would like to share that, effective immediately, we will be suspending all our domestic and international flight operations.

As per The Economic Times, the airlines made a loss of Rs 21 crore daily and has at least Rs 15,000 crore of debt and dues.

As soon as the carrier announced the grounding of Jet, fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya was the first one to express his sympathies for the airline. He tweeted, "Why so many airlines have bitten the dust in India?"

Tweets from the tinsel town started flooding the social media platform soon after. While actor Siddharth played on words and shared the lyrics of John Denver's song 'Leaving on a Jet Plane', Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing treatment in New York, expressed his gratitude towards Jet for serving its customers with utmost care and love.

Actor Anupam Kher thanked the airlines for its professionalism and service and wished that things change for the troubled carrier soon.

Actress-turned-politician Gul Panag, who is herself trained as a pilot, quoted her tweet from last year on 25 years completion of Jet and wished the airlines luck.

'Veere di Wedding' actress Swara Bhasker bid adieu to the airlines while hoping to see it fly back in skies again!

Recently, actress Raveena Tandon also took to the social media platform praying for the airlines.

From the business world, Aloke Bajpai, founder and CEO of Ixigo, also thanked the airline for being the first to partner with his start-up. He also added that he will miss the 'imli' (tamarind) candies that were served on Jet flights.

Former cricketers Mohammed Azharuddin and Sanjay Manjrekar expressed sadness over not being able to see the airline fly again.

Reportedly, around 20,000 employees and passengers were hit hard as the carrier announced its grounding after not being able to maintain even bare minimum operations.

