Kannur International Airport opens in Kerala: All you need to know

With the opening of Kannur International Airport, the state of Kerala got its fourth airport. Not only that, the new international airport will also make it easier for people from Kerala to fly to destinations such as UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Thousands of citizens from the districts of Kannur and Kasaragod move to countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain annually.

The new international airport that was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Suresh Prabhu on December 9, will see its first flight today. Air India Express flight is set to take passengers to Abu Dhabi. GoAir will also operate flights from Kannur International Airport to Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai from today. It will eventually operate flights to Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Hubbali, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Solapur and Hindon.

Come February 2019, the Kannur airport will include flights to Delhi-NCR's Hindon airport under the government's UDAN scheme.

Located 30 km from the main town of Kannur and 3 km from Mattanur town, the new airport is spread across 2,330 acres of land. The 95,000 sq m terminal building is the eighth largest in the country and has been equipped with all the state-of-the-art facilities. It will also have a 4,000 m runway - the fourth longest in the country. The other three are in Delhi (4,430 m), Hyderabad (4.260 m) and Bengaluru (4,120 m).

The Kannur airport is expected to serve more than a million passengers annually in the beginning. The number is expected to increase five-fold by 2025.

Owned and operated by a public-private consortium, Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL), the airport is the fourth in Kerala. The other airports are in Kozhikode, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kannur airport is also the second greenfield airport after Kochi International Airport. Made under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, the Kannur airport received a LEED gold rating for its energy and environment conservation.