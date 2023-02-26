Karnataka: PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport tomorrow; see pictures

Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch the Shivamogga airport on February 27, Monday.

The airport in Shivamogga will boost commerce, connectivity and enhance tourism, said PM Modi ahead of the inauguration.

Here are five key things to know about the airport:

1. The new airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The lotus-shaped Passenger Terminal Building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour.

2. The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility of Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region.

3. According to an official statement, the Prime Minister will undertake a walkthrough and inspect the airport in Shivamogga. Inauguration and laying of the foundation stone of multiple projects in the district is also part of the programme.

4. The well-equipped airport is situated on 662.38 acres of land, and apart from the runway, terminal building, ATC tower, and fire station building, it has a taxiway, an approach road, a peripheral road, and a compound wall.

5. The airport would have the second longest runway of 3,200 metres in Karnataka after Kempe Gowda International airport in Bengaluru.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on his fifth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year, to inaugurate Shivamogga airport and lay a foundation for various development projects in Belagavi.

The foundation stone for two railway projects, Shikaripura Ranebennur's new Railway line and Koteganguru Railway coaching depot, will also be laid during the visit.

The PM will lay the foundation stone for multiple road development projects worth more than Rs 215 crore, including the construction of a new bypass road for Shikaripura town connecting Byndur Ranebennur, widening of NH-169A from Megaravalli to Agumbe; and the construction of a new bridge at Bharathipura in Teerthahalli Taluk.

He will also unveil and lay the foundation stone of multi-village schemes to the tune of over Rs 950 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

(With agency inputs)

