Low-cost airline VietJet to start 2 direct flights to India; offers ticket price at Rs 9

Vietnam's low-cost airline VietJet Air is going to start two direct flights to India by the year end. The flights will be launched from Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City and capital Hanoi to New Delhi. The budgeted airline, popularly known as as 'Bikini airline' for having cabin crew dressed in 'Bikini' in some of its flight, has introduced some interesting deals on its flight to/from India.

According to Vietjet's official website, the airline will take off from Ho Chi Minh City to Delhi between December 6, 2019, and March 28, 2020, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The flight services from Hanoi to Delhi will be scheduled from December 7, 2019, to March 28, 2020, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The Vietjet flight will depart at 7 pm and reach New Delhi at 10:50 pm. The return flight will depart from New Delhi at 11:50 pm and land at Ho Chi Minh City at 6:10 am.

The airline has also announced some special promotional fares for both the routes, which are available till Thursday, August 22, 2019. As per the offer, a ticket on the Vietjet flight on these routes will cost Rs 9 (excluding VAT, airport fees and other surcharges). The airline has said only 8000 such tickets will be given as part of the offer.

With direct flights from Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi to New Delhi, Vietjet will connect India to Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and China.

Links to book ticket:

Website: vietjetair.com

Mobile: m.vietjetair.com

Mobile App: VietjetAir GooglePlay - Apple store

Last year, in March, Vietjet had announced plans to connect India with four weekly flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Delhi. At present, Vietjet operates around 400 flights daily across 129 routes.