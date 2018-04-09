Mumbai airport to be closed on April 9, 10 for 6 hours for pre-monsoon repair work

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai will be closed for six hours, between 11 am and 5 pm, for pre-monsoon maintenance work on April 9 and 10. Around 100 flights to and from Mumbai have already been cancelled on Monday morning. However, the secondary runway is operational.

A communication issued by the airport authorities said the cleaning process is done to remove rubber deposits on the runway, which is carried out before every monsoon season.

Airline operators have updated cancellation status of the flights on their websites. Jet Airways said close to 70 domestic and international flights have been cancelled, while SpiceJet said it had to cancel 18 flights on Monday morning.

The airport, set up 75 years ago, sees an estimated 867 daily flights, which is like serving 45.2 million passengers annually. It is the second busiest airport after Delhi in terms of total passenger traffic, domestic as well as international. It also the second busiest in terms of cargo traffic.

It was earlier owned and managed by the Airports Authority of India. In 2006, Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd, a tie-up between AAI and a GVK-led consortium, took over its maintenance.

The airport recorded the highest number of arrivals and landings ever on January 20, 2018, with 980 flights.