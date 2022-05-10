Mumbai International Airport to remain closed for maintenance for 6 hrs

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai will remain closed for 6 hours today due to maintenance work. The airport said that both the runways will remain non-operational from 11am to 5pm on May 10.

Both the runways will open after 5pm and operations will continue as usual.

“As part of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s (CSMIA) monsoon contingency plan, both runways - RWY 14/32 & 09/27 will remain non-operational on May 10, 2022 for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work. The closure will be from 1100hrs to 1700hrs and a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued in this regard,” the statement mentioned.

“All operations will resume as usual from May 10, 2022, post 1700 hrs. Passengers are requested to check with their respective airline on their scheduled flights for May 10. The runway closure is a yearly practice and contingency plan on the same will help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers’ safety. We regret any inconvenience caused to our esteemed passengers,” it added.

Following the update, travellers took to Twitter to seek clarification about their flights. CSMIA, in replies to many queries stated that May 10 flights are to be cancelled or rescheduled, and that the airline is responsible for updating the passengers.

“Please note, on 10th may flights would be cancelled/rescheduled and we at CSMIA, have already informed airlines about the same. If any changes happen, the airline would be responsible to update the passengers regarding the schedules,” stated CSMIA to many passengers who sought further clarifications.

It also updated passengers whose flights did not fall in the maintenance period that their departure would not be impacted.

