Navi Mumbai International Airport conducts first successful commercial aircraft landing 

The Navi Mumbai International Airport witnessed its first commercial aircraft landing on December 29. As per sources, an Indigo A320 aircraft took off from the Mumbai airport and land at the newly made run 08/26 runway of the Navi Mumbai airport.

Runway 08/26 at NMIA (Airport Code: NMI) came alive as an A320 aircraft from Indigo Airlines successfully touched down, marking a historic milestone in the international airport’s journey toward becoming fully operational. The aircraft was welcomed with the traditional water salute by two Crash Fire Tenders (CFT) of NMIA.

“This is a momentous day for Navi Mumbai International Airport. The successful completion of the validation flight is a major milestone, and we are now one step closer to operationalising the airport, prioritising safety at every step. We are grateful to the DGCA and all the agencies involved in making the validation flight trial successful. NMIA will not only offer world-class aviation facilities, it will also enable the overall development of the region,” said Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

VIDEO | First commercial aircraft lands at Navi Mumbai International Airport.



This pivotal moment, witnessed by senior officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Customs, Immigration, CISF, CIDCO, IMD, BCAS, as well as Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and other key stakeholders, signals the airport's alignment with global aviation standards.

The successful landing validated the Instrument Approach Procedures at NMIA, ensuring the synchronisation of critical aviation systems. This milestone paves the way for obtaining an aerodrome license from the DGCA, a crucial step toward operational readiness.

On October 11, 2024, NMIA hosted the inaugural landing of an Indian Air Force C-295 aircraft, a large multi-role tactical airlifter. This marked another key milestone in the development of the Greenfield International Airport, which is scheduled to become operational in early 2025.

The operationalisation of NMIA is expected to revolutionise the region’s aviation infrastructure, offering world-class facilities and boosting regional development. NMIA, a major greenfield project, will handle 90 million passengers and 2.5 million tonnes of cargo annually.