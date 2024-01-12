Navi Mumbai international airport will be operational from year-end: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Friday that the Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to become operational from November or December this year. He also revealed future plans for the development of at least two airports each in 10 Indian cities over the next 10 to 15 years.

The statements were made during the inauguration of the AAR-Indamer MRO facility at the MIHAN SEZ in Nagpur. "The country had been waiting since the last 60 years to see Mumbai getting connected to Navi Mumbai, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is today bringing to reality the dreams of people," he said referring to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), which is scheduled for inauguration by the PM later in the day.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) today, which has been built at a cost of Rs 21,200 crore. The 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu' is not only the longest sea bridge in India but is also the 12th longest in the world. The MTHL is a six-lane sea link, with 16.50 kilometres of the stretch on sea and 5.50 kilometres on land. A passenger car will be charged Rs 250 one-way toll, while charges for the return journeys as well as for daily and frequent travellers will be different.

The Civil Aviation Minister announced that the Navi Mumbai International Airport will mark a significant development for Navi Mumbai. The airport's inaugural flight is also scheduled for the same period. Later in the day and on Saturday, the minister will conduct inspections at the airports in Kolhapur, Pune, and Navi Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Scindia flagged off the inaugural tri-weekly flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya. In his address, he announced that five more airports – in Aligarh, Azamgarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot and Moradabad – will soon be operational in Uttar Pradesh.

He spoke about the expansion of the aviation network in Uttar Pradesh, adding that the number of airports in the state increased from six in 2014 to ten in present day, including the newly inaugurated Ayodhya airport. Furthermore, he noted a 137 per cent increase in air traffic movements from 700 per week in 2014 to 1,654 currently.

Also read: UP to have five more airports in Aligarh, Azamgarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot, Moradabad soon: Scindia