No extra fee to be charged to issue boarding pass at check-in counters: MoCA to airlines

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Thursday has warned carriers against charging passengers separately for boarding passes issued at airports.

The move was prompted after several complaints were received from airline travellers of being charged for getting a printout of the boarding pass at airports by certain Indian carriers.

Following the lifting of the embargo on flights plying on domestic routes in May 2020, MoCA had advised airlines to encourage passengers to do web check-in and print a copy of the boarding pass because of Covid-19-related restrictions.

However, airlines started collecting a fee from passengers who would reach the airport without doing the web check-in at check-in counters.

In a circular, MoCA noted, “It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Civil Aviation that Airlines are charging additional amount for issuing passes from passengers seeking check-in at airport counters. Such additional amount is not in accordance with the instructions given in the aforesaid Order or as per extant provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937.

In a tweet sent out from MoCA’s official handle, it again asked airlines not to charge any additional amount for issuing boarding passes before boarding the flight “as the same cannot be considered within ‘tariff’ as provided under Rule 135 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.”

In view of the above, the Airlines are advised not to charge any additional amount for issuing boarding passes at the airport check-in counters, as the same cannot be considered within the 'tariff' as provided under Rule 135 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937. — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) July 21, 2022

Denying that Air India had ever indulged any such practice, the airline’s officials told Business Today, “Air India has always adhered to all the rules and guidelines framed by regulatory bodies.”

Since a request to other carriers for comment went unanswered till the time of filing this story, we will be updating the copy as and when we get their reaction.