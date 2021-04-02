Now, get luggage at your home from airport; IndiGo starts door-to-door baggage transfer service

Low-cost airline IndiGo has introduced a door-to-door baggage transfer service, called '6EBagport' for air passengers. IndiGo has partnered with CarterPorter, an on-demand platform that connects the airport to the doorstep to provide luggage delivery facilities for its passengers.

According to IndiGo's Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, the new door-to-door luggage delivery service to and from home and airport will "bring relief to customers who may want to travel with additional baggage from home to airport or would like to go for a meeting directly from airport without carrying bags".

In a press statement, IndiGo said: "The facility will enable passengers to travel worry-free as CarterPorter will transfer their baggage contactless from one destination to another with added assistance inside the terminal".

IndiGo has commenced the service in New Delhi and Hyderabad on April 1, and will subsequently launch it in Mumbai and Bengaluru, it added. Passengers, travelling on an IndiGo flight can avail of this new luggage delivery service at a cost of Rs 630 for one way. Also, the service can be booked from home as well, IndiGo said.

Moreover, the 6EBagport service can be availed up to 24 hours prior to the departure of the flight and anytime on arrival. It also includes service insurance of Rs 5,000 per baggage item for the contents and container. IndiGo passengers can book the service at 6EBagport.carterporter.in.

"We are elated to partner with India's leading airline, IndiGo, as we take their customer journey to next level by providing personalized baggage porter for door-to-door service. In addition to shorter wait times at the airport, the service will also bring relief to people who seek convenience and need to have a baggage-free passage from one city to another," Harsha Vardhan, CEO, CarterPorter said.

