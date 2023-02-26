Over 50 planes of IndiGo and Go First grounded due to engine issues

HIGHLIGHTS

Over 50 aircraft grounded due to engine failure

The supply chain issues continue to affect flights

US-based aerospace manufacturer P&W is facing supply chain issues



More than 50 planes of IndiGo and Go First were grounded due to supply-chain disruption of jet engines facing Pratt & Whitney engine-related issues, news agency ANI reported.

According to an official statement from P&W, the US-based aerospace manufacturer is experiencing supply chain challenges in order to replace engines for Indian clients.



"We're experiencing global supply chain challenges which are limiting the availability of structural castings and other parts. We're progressing on our mitigation strategies with our supply base and expanding MRO network capacity while continuing hardware and software upgrades to extend engine time on the wing. At the same time, we're coordinating closely with customers on solutions to minimize operational disruption. We expect supply chain pressures to ease later this year, which will support the output of both production and MRO engines," a P&W spokesperson told ANI.



The global supply chain issues continue to happen in the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The spokesperson also hinted without mentioning that this had affected P&W's supply chain globally.



"The engines also have a dispatch reliability rate on par with mature engines like our V2500 for the A320ceo family. Engine availability is under pressure from a combination of engine time on the wing, particularly in certain harsh operating environments, and the availability of hardware to upgrade and overhaul engines. Like many in the industry," according to the P&W statement.



To be specific, at least 25 IndiGo and Go First aircraft are grounded due to P&W engine issues, and the engine manufacturer is unable to secure timely delivery due to supply chain bottlenecks, PTI quoted government officials as saying.



"Globally, the aviation industry continues to face significant supply chain disruptions. While it is our immediate priority to deploy adequate capacity to serve our customers, we are actively engaged with our OEM partners to work on mitigation measures that should ensure the continuity of our network and operations," IndiGo said.



"As we work on various cost-efficient countermeasures with our OEM partners, the endeavour is to minimize the economic impact of AOG, resulting from this global disruption," it added.



Indigo, India's low-cost carrier, currently has the most aircraft engines scheduled to be changed in the coming days, with roughly 30 aircraft in its fleet standing by for engine replacement.

Also Read: IndiGo eyes expansion with 500 Airbus planes already on order