'Passenger on seat 37C refused to...': Thai Smile Airways on mid-air brawl on Bangkok-Kolkata flight

After a mid-air altercation on a Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata went viral, the airline has said that the row erupted when the passenger on seat 37C refused to follow the safety instructions of the crew.

Despite repeated requests, the passenger remained seated with his seat reclined, it said adding that the Captain delayed the fight due to the same, ANI reported.

The report also said that the passenger was told that the crew would be forced to inform the captain if he did not follow the rules. He, however, told the crew that they are free to tell the captain but he would not adjust his seat.

Other fliers too complained about the passenger. One of them got into an argument with him, the report said, adding that it then escalated into an assault. As per the airline, no passenger received any serious injury in the incident and there was no other disturbance for the remainder of the journey.

This comes after a few passengers onboard a Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata reportedly got into a physical altercation. In the video of the brawl that has now gone viral, a few co-passengers could be seen slapping a man multiple times.

Not many smiles on this @ThaiSmileAirway flight at all !

On a serious note, an aircraft is possibly the worst place ever to get into an altercation with someone.

Hope these nincompoops were arrested on arrival and dealt with by the authorities.#AvGeek pic.twitter.com/XCglmjtc9l — VT-VLO (@Vinamralongani) December 28, 2022

Earlier, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) sought a detailed report of the incident onboard the Bangkok-Kolkata flight.

“We've taken cognisance of the viral video which is showing a fight between passengers on a Thai Airways flight to Kolkata. Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has sought a detailed report from the concerned authority. Further action to be taken,” BCAS DG Zulfiquar Hasan said to ANI.

