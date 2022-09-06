Pieter Elbers takes over from Ronojoy Dutta as new CEO of IndiGo airlines

Petrus Johannes Theodorus Elbers (Pieter Elbers) has joined as Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo with effect from September 6, replacing Ronojoy Dutta. "Petrus Johannes Theodorus Elbers has joined as chief executive officer of the company with effect from today, September 6, 2022," the private Indian carrier said in an exchange filing.

Elbers started his career in aviation by joining KLM in 1992 at their Schiphol hub and held various managerial positions in Netherlands, Japan, Italy and Greece. He has served as the President and CEO of KLM Royal Dutch since 2014 and is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Air France-KLM Group.

Pieter Elbers was appointed as the Senior VP of Network and Alliances after he returned to Netherlands prior to being promoted as the Chief Operating Officer in 2011. Elbers has a bachelor’s degree in logistics management and master’s degree in business economics.



On his appointment as the next IndiGo CEO in May, Elbers had said, "What IndiGo’s employees and leadership have jointly built, since its start 16 years ago, is, by any standard, truly impressive. I am very honoured and do look forward to build upon this, working together with the entire IndiGo team. I am delighted to become a part of the next stage of IndiGo’s incredible journey, further fulfilling the vision of what the airline can do and will be for its customers and India."



Also read: IndiGo's Delhi-Udaipur flight faces 'engine vibrations' mid-air, DGCA grounds plane

Also read: ‘When employees respond together…’: IndiGo's outgoing CEO thanks colleagues for teaching him this single most important life lesson