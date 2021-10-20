PM Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport today; 10 things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport today at the Lord Buddha's Parinirvana in Uttar Pradesh. The airport, which will be operational this week, will ease travel for international pilgrims visiting India.

The airport will be inaugurated in the presence of UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others.

The inauguration of the new airport will be marked by a flight arriving from Colombo, Sri Lanka, carrying over 100 Buddhist monks and dignitaries, highlighting the convenience of visiting the Mahaparinirvana Sthal of Lord Buddha.

The delegation also comprises anunayakas (deputy heads) of all four nikatas (orders) of Buddhism in Sri Lanka; Asgiriya, Amarapura, Ramanya, Malwatta as well as five ministers of the Lankan government led by cabinet minister Namal Rajapakshe.

Here's all you need to know about Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar International Airport:

1. The Kushinagar Airport is spread across 3,600 sq m. The airport has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore.

2. The new terminal is equipped to handle 300 passengers during peak hours. Kushinagar is an International Buddhist Pilgrimage Centre, where Lord Gautam Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana. It is also the centre point of the Buddhist circuit, which consists of pilgrimage sites at Lumbini, Sarnath and Gaya.

3. This will be Uttar Pradesh's third international airport. At present, Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at Lucknow and Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at Varanasi -- are operational in the state. Whereas the fourth airport at Jewar Gautam Budh Nagar will become operational soon.

4. The airport will help in attracting more followers of Buddhism from home and abroad to Kushinagar and will enhance the development of a Buddhist theme-based circuit. The journey of Lumbini, Bodhgaya, Sarnath, Kushinagar, Shravasti, Rajgir, Sankisa and Vaishali of the Buddhist circuit will be covered in lesser time.

5. Direct aviation connectivity with South Asian countries will make it easier for tourists arriving from Sri Lanka, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore etc to reach Kushinagar and experience the rich heritage of the region.

6. The airport will serve a population of more than 2 crore since the airport has a hinterland of around 10-15 districts and will be a great support for the large migrant population of Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Western/Northern part of Bihar.

7. This will also boost the opportunities for the export of horticultural products like bananas, strawberries and mushrooms.

8. Tourism inflow is expected to rise by up to 20 per cent with the inauguration of the flight.

9. The Union Cabinet had in June last year approved the Kushinagar airport's status as an international facility, stating it will offer improved connectivity to the important Buddhist pilgrimage site.

10. Kushinagar Airport has a single 3.2 km by 45 meter long runway with an apron that can accommodate four B737-900 types of aircraft at a time.

After inaugurating the Kushinagar International Airport, the Prime Minister will participate in an event marking Abhidhamma Day at Mahaparinirvana Temple. After which he will attend a public function to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Kushinagar.

PM Modi will visit the Mahaparinirvana temple to offer archana and chivar to the reclining statue of Lord Buddha and also plant a Bodhi tree sapling.

The Prime Minister will participate in a public function at Barwa Jangal, where he will lay the foundation stone of Rajkiya Medical College, Kushinagar. The medical college will be built at a cost of over Rs 280 crore.

The Medical college will have a 500 bed hospital and provide admissions to 100 students in MBBS course in academic session 2022-2023.

PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 12 development projects worth over Rs 180 crore.