Ranchi-bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi airport after technical snag; second such case in 24 hours

A Ranchi-bound IndiGo flight on Saturday morning returned to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi within an hour after its take-off due to a technical snag.

Passengers onboard the IndiGo flight number 6E-2172 were informed of the technical glitch mid-air. "The pilot announced that there was a technical snag in the plane, so we are going back to Delhi airport. We felt vibration on-board during the flight," one of the passengers told news agency ANI.

At around 7.40 am on Saturday, the flight took off from the national capital and it returned at 8.20 am. "IndiGo flight 6E 2172 operating from Delhi to Ranchi returned to Delhi today as a precaution due to a momentary technical caution," the airline company said.

It may be noted that this is the second incident of an IndiGo flight returning to the airport due to a technical snag in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Patna airport after one of its engines became inoperative. The aircraft made the landing shortly after taking off from the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna.

The incident occurred just three minutes after the flight took off.

"An Indigo flight on Patna Delhi route returned to its origin due to a technical issue. Three minutes after its departure, the pilot reported one engine inoperative. The aircraft landed safely at 9.11 am. As per the pilot, no further assistance was required. All operations are normal here," an airport official told news agency PTI.

A few days back, an Air India Express plane also made a precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport after experiencing a technical glitch mid-flight. The plane was carrying 154 people on board.

An Air India spokesperson said there were 154 passengers on the flight and that it was a precautionary landing. All the passengers on the flight were safe.