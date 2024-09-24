Shankh Air, UP's first scheduled airline gets green light from aviation ministry

India's newest airline, Shankh Air, has been approved by the Civil Aviation Ministry to operate in the country. However, it still needs clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) before it can officially start flying.

Shankh Air, soon to be Uttar Pradesh's first scheduled airline, will operate from hubs in Lucknow and Noida. The airline plans to connect major cities across India, focusing on routes with high demand and limited direct flight options, offering both interstate and intrastate services.

"The company is further directed to comply with relevant provisions regulations of FDI, SEBl etc as well as other applicable rules & regulations in this regard," the letter of approval from aviation ministry read.

The No Objection Certificate (NOC) to operate will be valid for three years. Shankh Air's launch is expected to improve connectivity in regions with limited flight options, boosting regional mobility across India.

IndiGo dominates India's aviation market, holding over 60% of the share. With a current market share of 63%, the airline is set to attract even more passengers, strengthening its lead in the country's rapidly growing aviation industry.

Air India, the second-largest airline in the country, is also growing quickly. The airline plans to merge with Vistara, which is co-owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, by next year, pending approval. Additionally, Air India is acquiring AirAsia India and will merge it with its low-cost airline, Air India Express, to strengthen its fleet and market presence.

The ongoing changes in India’s aviation sector are causing larger airlines to become even bigger while smaller airlines are struggling. Go Airlines India Ltd. stopped operations in May because of financial issues and engine problems and is having trouble finding funds to restart. Similarly, low-cost airline SpiceJet has been losing money for five years and is facing serious financial problems, including missed lease payments, which has led to insolvency proceedings.

SpiceJet's market share has dropped significantly, going from 5.6% in January 2023 to only 2.3% by August. The airline, which had a larger market share of 10.5% in 2021, is still struggling to raise the money it needs to stay in business.