Shocking video! Man on United Airlines flight punches flight attendant, tries to jump out of emergency exit

Adding up to the long list of unruly behaviour shown by the passengers on flights, in a recent incident, a passenger travelling on a United Airlines flight heading towards Houston International Airport reportedly punched a flight attendant and tried to exit through an emergency exit before takeoff from San Francisco International Airport.

The man was later identified as 47-year-old Cody Benjamin Lovins from Texas. He was arrested for his unruly behaviour initially but has now been released.

The whole incident was filmed by a passenger named Naya Jimenez, who said it happened on May 1, around midnight.

In the shared clip, we can see a man wearing a blue shirt punching a flight attendant as passengers scream "Oh my god!" and "Stop!" in horror, causing chaos in the flight.

Shocking moment angry passenger repeatedly punches United flight attendant https://t.co/Fp657UtWRz — New York Post (@nypost) May 2, 2023

The incident started when Jimenez found Lovins’ wife in her assigned seat and she refused to move, according to a Fox News report.

Jimenez then approached the flight attendant for help, who tried to convince Lovins’ wife to move to her assigned seat. At this point, Lovins came in between, and after an argument with the attendant, he got angry and allegedly started hitting her.

"After he paused for a minute, he ran toward where the pilot was, where the emergency exit doors are, and attempted to open it," Jimenez told local outlet ABC 13.

"He successfully opened the emergency exit and was about to jump down. The plane is elevated, so he would have jumped apparently two stories to the ground, and the flight attendants just kicked in, and everybody pulled him back to safety,” Jimenez added.

United Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement to ABC7NY news channel, saying that airline officials "immediately contacted law enforcement" and cited Lovins' behaviour as a customer "being disruptive during boarding."

The airline reportedly also banned the passenger from its future flights.

Earlier, in a similar incident in India, a 40-year-old passenger named Prateek was arrested for reportedly trying to open the emergency door flap on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru mid-air. In a formal statement, the airline claimed that the passenger was intoxicated.

Wtach: From TV Narendran to Praveer Sinha: How Tata Group companies’ CEOs are transforming the conglomerate