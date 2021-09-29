SpiceJet, EaseMyTrip enter partnership for holiday bookings

Budget airline SpiceJet and online travel portal EaseMyTrip have teamed up to offer travelers a customised experience for holiday bookings for the upcoming season. Under this partnership, EaseMyTrip will offer customers a booking platform to SpiceJet.

India’s second largest online travel platform will facilitate designing, contracting and booking of these holiday packages using their partnership across hotels, transfers and sightseeing to ensure excellent services to its customers.



Customers will get discounts for trips to popular destinations like Kashmir and Goa and also to locations like Jaisalmer, as per an EaseMyTrip exchange filing. According to SpiceJet Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia, the partnership between EaseMyTrip and SpiceJet will help both the companies leverage each other’s strengths and offer a complete end-to-end service for customers.

“With a reviving holiday segment, we are exploring new avenues of growth from the sector, and this collaboration is a step towards that effort. Through this platform, we will be providing a hassle-free booking experience and the best-in-class services, for SpiceJet customers,” CEO and co-founder of EaseMyTrip Nishant Pitti said.

I am delighted to announce our exclusive partnership with @flyspicejet to offer a customised and hassle-free experience for holiday bookings on Spicejet website, whole holiday content would be powered/fulfilled by @EaseMyTriphttps://t.co/rG9lTVtCfN — Nishant Pitti (@nishantpitti) September 29, 2021

Through this partnership, EaseMyTrip looks at expanding its presence across the holiday segment and address the existing customer base of SpiceJet. SpiceJet will offer benefits such as check-in, boarding, preferred bag out, complementary meals and extra legroom seats onboard to travelers.

This is one among the many steps taken by the online travel portal to revive the travel and tourism sector as it has rolled out a one-of-its-kind feature wherein travelers with waitlisted train tickets get discounted air tickets. Users have to visit the EaseMyTrip website, select the option reading ‘Train Waitlisted’ and enter the unique PNR number. After it is confirmed that the train ticket is waitlisted, the user will get flight options for preferred routes with discounts of 50 per cent. The travel portal also launched an initiative to offer travelers full refund on domestic air ticket cancellation due to medical reasons.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

