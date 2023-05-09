SpiceJet lessors seek deregistration of three aircraft: DGCA

Lessors of low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd on Tuesday submitted requests to the aviation regulator to deregister three aircraft, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

However, SpiceJet put out a clarification saying, “Two of the three planes are grounded for a long period now and the same doesn’t affect our operations. We hold a very good relationship with the lessor and are in discussion to resolve the matter. We have been working to bring back our grounded fleet basis the loan sanctioned under the ECLGS scheme.”

Notably, all three planes belong to one lessor which is SMBC. The aircraft are held under different portfolios but belong to one lessor that is SMBC

This comes after the airline said on Monday that "there was no adverse ruling" by NCLT against it.

The National Company Law Tribunal had issued a notice to SpiceJet on a petition filed by an aircraft lessor seeking initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings against the budget carrier and the next hearing is scheduled for May 17.

The two-member Principal bench of the NCLT headed by President Ramalingam Sudhakar had earlier issued the notice to SpiceJet and directed to list the matter on May 17 for the next hearing.

This happens at a time when crisis-hit rival Go First has already filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

Aircastle filed the petition against SpiceJet on April 28.