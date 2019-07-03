SpiceJet monsoon sale: Fly at Rs 888 across India, Rs 3,499 overseas on these routes

Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced 'Monsoon Sale', under which the airline is offering domestic and international tickets from Rs 888 and Rs 3,499, respectively. The discount can be availed till July 6 and will be valid for travel till September 25, 2019. However, the discount is applicable on one-way fares only and cannot be combined with any other offers, said SpiceJet. The airline said passengers who book through its website will get perks such as a 25 per cent rebate on meals, seats and 50 per cent off on SpiceMax seats.



It is raining discounts with SpiceJets Monsoon Sale! Domestic fares starting at Rs 888/- and international fares starting at Rs 3499/-. Rush to https://t.co/PykmFjYcix or get the SpiceJet mobile app now, and book that long-awaited getaway! Sale closes 6th July, 2019. T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/ssBBqYo5Nh SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 1, 2019

Last week, SpiceJet announced the launch of new flights on international routes. The new flights will be operational on Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai, Mumbai-Dhaka-Mumbai, Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi and Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi routes. The airline recently also started the first daily direct flight between Guwahati and Dhaka. SpiceJet has recently added to its fleet the B737- MAX 8 aircraft taking its total strength to 100 aircraft.

SpiceJet is the fourth domestic airline to achieve the feat after national carrier Air India, now defunct Jet Airways and rival IndiGo. The Gurugram-based budget carrier now has 68 Boeing 737s, 30 Bombardier Q-400s and two B737 freighters. The airline at present operates 575 daily flights on an average to 62 destinations 53 domestic and nine international.

Also read: Flyers affected most by SpiceJet's flight cancellations from Jan to May: Hardeep Singh Puri

Also read: SpiceJet inducts 22 grounded Jet Airways planes; to add 8 more aircraft