SpiceJet partners with FTAI Aviation for handling airline's engines

Indian airline SpiceJet on Thursday announced a partnership with aerospace engine service supplier FTAI Aviation Ltd. for a CFM56 revitalisation programme. Under the programme, the service supplier will provide SpiceJet with 20 engines for lease, including maintenance services.

The partnership provides SpiceJet with access to a pipeline of high-quality engines, in addition to reducing the airlines’ maintenance costs, the airline revealed in a press release. It will also minimise aircraft downtime and greatly enhance the airline’s performance.

The first batch of engines acquired in the partnership will support the re-activation of SpiceJet’s aircraft fleet over the next 2-3 months. The batch will also be crucial for services on the airlines’ new routes.

FTAI Aviation will handle the engines, allowing SpiceJet sufficient room and time to allocate resources in strengthening their offered travel experience as well as improving operations.

With the partnership and the CFM56 revitalisation programme, SpiceJet looks to push low-cost travel and the aviation industry forward in India.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director at SpiceJet, expressed content with the new partnership, stating that it was a sign of progress towards the airline’s goals. He showed great trust in the new partner, praising their expertise in engine management and maintenance that would allow SpiceJet to function without worry.

“SpiceJet is slowly but surely progressing towards its goal of restoring its fleet and ensuring that our aircraft stay where they rightly belong to i.e. in the skies serving our passengers,” Singh said.

“Our partnership with FTAI Aviation is a step forward in that direction that would ensure that our fleet is up and running at all times without us worrying about engines or their maintenance. Quick and ready replacements will ensure that our planes are on the ground for minimal time,” he added.