SpiceJet raises pilots’ salary to Rs 7.5 lakh per month for 75 hrs of flying

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday announced a substantial hike in the salary of its pilots at Rs 7.5 lakh per month for 75 hours of flying. The hike will be applicable from May 16, 2023, said the carrier on the occasion of its 18th anniversary.

The airline had earlier revised salaries for its pilots in November 2022 wherein the salary of Captains had been raised to Rs 7 lakh per month for 80 hours of flying.

Salaries of Trainers (DE, TRI) and First Officers have also been increased commensurately.

Additionally, the airline has announced a tenure-linked monthly loyalty reward for its Captains of up to Rs 1 lakh per month, which would be over and above their monthly remuneration.

SpiceJet has initiated the process of reviving its grounded planes with the $50 million funds received from the ECLGS scheme and from its internal cash accruals, chairman Ajay Singh told employees on the occasion of the airline's 18th anniversary, adding that the carrier will soon launch new flights on new and exciting routes.

SpiceJet was launched in May 2005.

Singh urged the employees to remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of services as it looks forward to more exciting years ahead. In the letter, Singh termed the recent hive-off of SpiceXpress into a separate entity as a defining milestone in its journey.

"There is large investor interest in our logistics business. Leading UK-based international conglomerate SRAM and MRAM Group have already committed a $100 million investment in SpiceXpress. Both SpiceJet and SpiceXpress have great potential and will complement each other well," Singh told his employees. SpiceJet operates about 250 daily flights to 48 destinations within India and to international destinations. Its fleet is a mix of aircraft including Boeing 737 Max, Boeing 700 and Q400s.

