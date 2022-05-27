SpiceJet ransomware attack: Airline postpones declaration of March quarter results

Domestic budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday informed the stock exchanges that it Board Meeting, scheduled for May 30 to consider and announce quarterly financial results for the financial year ended 31 March, 2022, now stands postponed owning to the recent ransomware attack on company's IT systems.

"We wish to inform you that we are expecting delay in submission of audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for financial year ended March 31, 2022 with stock exchange in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 due to ransomware attack on our IT systems which has affected the completion of the audit process within the stipulated time," the airline said in a regulatory filing.

The company is taking the corrective measures with assistance of cyber experts and authorities on the issue, it added and also stated that the the revised date of the Board Meeting will be communicated shortly.

Meanwhile, shares of SpiceJet on Friday closed 0.71 per cent lower at Rs 49.10 apiece on BSE.

Earlier on Wednesday, several flights of SpiceJet were delayed and cancelled after the airline faced a ransomware attack last night.

In a statement, the airline said, ''Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that has impacted our flight operations.'' While SpiceJet's IT team has to a large extent contained and rectified the situation, this has had a cascading effect on its flights leading to delays, it said. ''Some flights to airports where there are restrictions on night operations have been cancelled. SpiceJet is in touch with experts and cybercrime authorities on the issue,'' it added.

Earlier in the day, the airline had said that the ransomware attack slowed down morning flight departures but the airline's IT team rectified the situation and flights were operating normally.